Give Baked Potatoes An Upgrade With This Hearty Favorite

Baked potatoes might be one of the simplest foods, and yet they're also one of the best. They're warming, delicious, and incredibly easy to make (as long as you're patient, of course). Even professional chefs have a soft spot for them, including Kieron Hales, head chef and managing partner of Zingerman's Cornman Farms, a Michigan event venue.

Hales has been a lifelong fan of baked spuds, or "jacket potatoes" as the British sometimes call them, but moving across the Atlantic cemented his love for the comfort food. "My eyes were opened when I got here, and the world of options and variations," he explained. Hales likes to add chili to his baked spuds, a classic combination that he first tried back in the U.K. but has grown to love in the United States.

A chili and potato combo hits all the right notes because "the fat and spice of a great chili highlights the natural sweetness of the potatoes," Hales said. A potato topped with chili already has salt, fat, acid, and heat, creating an irresistible combination that needs little in the way of fancy upgrades — just the fundamentals right.