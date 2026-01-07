The Food Trump Chows Down On While Golfing
Saying that President Donald Trump's eating habits are alarmingly unhealthy, gluttonous, and generally peculiar would be considered a massive understatement to several people who have observed his behavior over the past ten years and beyond. However, while many will groan when they hear that Trump's preferred way to eat steak is well-done with ketchup, the president's go-to food when playing golf is much less controversial. When asked about his favorite golf course snack by his granddaughter, amateur golfer Kai Trump, the president was quick to admit that a hot dog is always his go-to food when he's on the green.
Beyond this short yet revelatory remark to his granddaughter — which was posted on her Instagram account in October — this love for golf course hot dogs has been noted by many close to the president, with some adding that he typically eats two hot dogs each time he's on a course. Considering Trump has played golf on over 20% of the days he's been in office throughout his second term to date, it's safe to say that he's gotten to enjoy his fair share of golf course hot dogs throughout 2025.
The beauty of a good golf course hot dog
While his frequent consumption of hot dogs while on the golf course doesn't help undo Trump's reputation as an unhealthy eater, it's hard to deny that the classic American food is among the best choices for a day on the fairway. Many long-time golfers and fans of the sport will know that eating hot dogs on golf courses is almost as good as enjoying a hot dog in a baseball stadium (which is easily among the best locations to do so). While many simply choose hot dogs because they like them, the reason why the snack has become such a frequent golf course snack comes down to how filling it is and the general ease of holding and eating it while on the go without a plate.
In fact, some of America's premier golf courses pride themselves on their hot dogs; The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, for example, offers the incredibly unique BurgerDog, which blends a burger with a hot dog to create one iconic and delicious snack to eat on the course. Alternatively, many golf course hot dogs can bring traveling golfers a taste of their local cuisine, especially when looking at the Chicago-style hot dogs available at courses in Illinois and the Sheboygan Brat at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.