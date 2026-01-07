The Food Trump Chows Down On While Golfing

Saying that President Donald Trump's eating habits are alarmingly unhealthy, gluttonous, and generally peculiar would be considered a massive understatement to several people who have observed his behavior over the past ten years and beyond. However, while many will groan when they hear that Trump's preferred way to eat steak is well-done with ketchup, the president's go-to food when playing golf is much less controversial. When asked about his favorite golf course snack by his granddaughter, amateur golfer Kai Trump, the president was quick to admit that a hot dog is always his go-to food when he's on the green.

Beyond this short yet revelatory remark to his granddaughter — which was posted on her Instagram account in October — this love for golf course hot dogs has been noted by many close to the president, with some adding that he typically eats two hot dogs each time he's on a course. Considering Trump has played golf on over 20% of the days he's been in office throughout his second term to date, it's safe to say that he's gotten to enjoy his fair share of golf course hot dogs throughout 2025.