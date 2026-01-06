Why You Should Never Leave Under Lid Seals On Food After Opening

Whether you believe it will keep your food fresher or are trying to hide the fact that you've already eaten half, leaving the plastic or foil seal under the lid of a container after peeling it back is a common kitchen habit that could give you food poisoning. Leaving the seal on won't add an extra layer of protection between your food and any devious bacteria that may contaminate it. In fact, it has the opposite effect.

When you leave an open, under-lid seal in place, it becomes another surface that contacts your food and is handled by everyone who opens the container. This creates an opportunity for harmful bacteria to grow, especially if anyone touching the seal doesn't wash their hands first. If someone goes from handling raw meat to opening a container of sour cream to set the condiment bar, a leftover seal becomes just another spot for bacteria like E. coli or even Salmonella. All of these can make anyone in your home or anyone you've served sick. And if you leave the seal on because you believe it keeps your food fresh, rest assured that it already served its purpose.