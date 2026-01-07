No One Follows These 11 Old School Dining Etiquette Rules Anymore

Once upon a time, dining came with a long list of understood expectations (think elbows off the table, napkin on your lap, no phones, no slurping ... basically, no fun). It was high stakes at suppers, and one single faux pas could earn you a snicker from your older sibling at best, and a full-on lecture from your mama at worst. Luckily, we don't live in that world anymore. We eat on the couch. We scroll our socials while we sup and sip.

Now is the era of casual dining, where takeout culture, food trucks, and delivery apps have stormed the scene, completely changing how we think about meals and the manners surrounding them. Eating is less about impressing at the table and more about munching on our meals as we see fit, without all the fuss and fanfare. That's not to say manners are dead. We still say please and thank you, and nobody's advocating for absolute anarchy at the dinner table. It's just that many of the old-school rules that once felt non-negotiable (some may even go so far as to say sacred) now seem outdated, unnecessary, and just plain exhausting.

Whether we're talking about table manners or dining etiquette (there is a difference), the world has moved on, and we're clearly over all the dining do's and don'ts. So, let's take a nostalgic, slightly cheeky look back at the dining rules that once reigned, but are now ignored, bent, or outright broken.