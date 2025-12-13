Act Like A Fine Dining Pro And Do This As Soon As The Restaurant Seats You

Fine dining isn't something that everyone has the means to enjoy on a regular basis, but just because you don't often eat at places that use fine china and crystal stemware doesn't mean you can't act like an etiquette pro. Regardless of the restaurant's atmosphere, you may find yourself on a date with someone you want to impress, sitting with a potential boss, or across from your future in-laws. In other words, when you want to showcase your best, your first move involves your napkin. To find out more, we spoke to Nick Leighton, an Emmy-winning journalist, co-host of the podcast "Were You Raised by Wolves?", and overall expert on etiquette.

"Generally speaking, when in a restaurant, the napkin goes into your lap as soon as you sit," Leighton told The Takeout. "The napkin just gets placed on the lap ... it doesn't get tucked in anywhere." So, despite what you may have seen on sitcoms, films, or Saturday morning cartoons, don't put the corner of your napkin in the top of your collar like you're about to embark on a rib-eating contest.

Leighton pointed out an exception to this rule, however. "If you're at some sort of dinner party where there's a clear host, then you'd wait for them to put their napkin into their lap before placing yours. Otherwise, it looks like you're super impatient to start eating." Basically, keep an eye on your host and follow their lead.