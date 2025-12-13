Act Like A Fine Dining Pro And Do This As Soon As The Restaurant Seats You
Fine dining isn't something that everyone has the means to enjoy on a regular basis, but just because you don't often eat at places that use fine china and crystal stemware doesn't mean you can't act like an etiquette pro. Regardless of the restaurant's atmosphere, you may find yourself on a date with someone you want to impress, sitting with a potential boss, or across from your future in-laws. In other words, when you want to showcase your best, your first move involves your napkin. To find out more, we spoke to Nick Leighton, an Emmy-winning journalist, co-host of the podcast "Were You Raised by Wolves?", and overall expert on etiquette.
"Generally speaking, when in a restaurant, the napkin goes into your lap as soon as you sit," Leighton told The Takeout. "The napkin just gets placed on the lap ... it doesn't get tucked in anywhere." So, despite what you may have seen on sitcoms, films, or Saturday morning cartoons, don't put the corner of your napkin in the top of your collar like you're about to embark on a rib-eating contest.
Leighton pointed out an exception to this rule, however. "If you're at some sort of dinner party where there's a clear host, then you'd wait for them to put their napkin into their lap before placing yours. Otherwise, it looks like you're super impatient to start eating." Basically, keep an eye on your host and follow their lead.
Your napkin placement gives subtle signs to your server
When dining out, there are some manners that apply no matter how fancy a restaurant is. These include tasting your food before seasoning it with salt and pepper, not being too loud or rowdy, and waiting until your whole party is served before you begin eating. But there are other rules of etiquette that servers at fine dining establishments are more likely to be trained in, including literacy on how diners treat their napkins.
In higher-end restaurants (where you won't find sirloin steaks), it's customary to place your napkin on the seat of your chair (not draped over the back of it) if you need to leave the table but aren't leaving the restaurant. This tells your server that you're coming back to the table shortly. When you're finished eating and no longer need your napkin, place it on the table but not on your plate. Your server then knows they can take it away. There's even a polite way to use your napkin in nicer restaurants. While it's perfectly acceptable to mop your face off with multiple paper napkins at a barbecue joint or seafood boil; in fine dining places, it's better to dab your lips with the inside of your napkin rather than wipe them. When you put it back on your lap, be sure the soiled side remains folded on the inside so your clothes don't get stained. Now all you need to do is learn how to use those tiny forks placed around your plate and you'll be set to eat at any 3-star Michelin restaurant in the world.