Outback Steakhouse Faces A $50K Lawsuit For An Outrageous And Unexpected Allegation

When a food service operation is facing a lawsuit it's usually safe to assume that it stems from bad chow or poor service. However, neither is the case regarding the recent allegations against Outback Steakhouse. The Australian-themed restaurant chain (though it's less Australian than you might think) isn't being sued for anything involving its buttery steak or coconut shrimp. Instead, the lawsuit takes aim at one of its locations' restrooms to the tune of $50,000.

A Florida resident named Michael Green, represented by the personal injury law firm Dan Newlin & Partners, claims that when he attempted to use the restroom in an Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, Florida the toilet burst into pieces beneath him as he sat down. The ensuing tumble allegedly led to serious injury including "significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function," per Ocala-News. Green claims he has also been left with scars resulting from the incident.

The lawsuit against Outback asserts the chain neglected to ensure the toilet was fastened to the floor properly. It also charges that the restaurant should have been aware of the issue and failed to inform Green that there was anything he should worry about while stopping off to do his business. Unfortunately for Outback, the timing of this lawsuit couldn't be worse.