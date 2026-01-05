The San Francisco Factory That's Been Crafting Custom Fortune Cookies Since 1962

San Francisco has plenty of famous destinations to experience, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Lombard Street, and Swan Oyster Depot, a seafood joint Anthony Bourdain loved. Among these must-dos is visiting Chinatown, one of the biggest and most famous in the country. Rich in Chinese culture and restaurants, this area is home to a tiny sweets shop that many might walk right past but should be on any visitor's checklist: the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory. It opened in 1962 in Ross Alley, one of the most iconic locations in the sprawling city, and certainly in Chinatown.

Even if you accidentally blink and miss the storefront, the smells coming from within will undoubtedly lure you to turn around. Up to 10,000 fresh fortune cookies are made daily right in the middle of the store. Visitors can even customize fortunes for personal events and celebrations; they'll be made and stuffed into cookies right before your eyes. Of course, if you want to put your own fortune inside at home, a microwave can help you open up the cookie sneakily. In the shop, you'll find the classic vanilla fortune cookies, as well as chocolate, green tea, and strawberry flavors along with glazed and decorated versions.

The city of San Francisco itself recognized the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory in 2016 when it named the shop a "San Francisco Legendary Business" and again in 2018 when it declared June 8th as "Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Company Day."