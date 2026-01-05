Most people assume that if you're talking about peaches in America, Georgia is the undisputed champion. After all, the "Peach State" is practically synonymous with the fruit. Spend a day driving around Atlanta and you'll see every street name, license plate, and roadside stand is named after the sun-ripened peach. But the self-proclaimed "Peach Capital of the World" isn't in Georgia at all. It's Johnston, South Carolina, a small town with big charm and an even bigger peach-growing legacy.

Nestled in the western part of the state, Johnston is a place where peaches aren't just a humble brag, they're actually a cultural cornerstone. Farmers in and around Johnston have long cultivated expansive orchards that yield fruit known for its intense sweetness and lush, fragrant flesh. The industry is woven so tightly into the identity of the town that calling itself the "Peach Capital of the World" is not only a marketing tactic but also a declaration of pride.

Today, the town's population is just over 2,300 people, which makes it all the more remarkable that the surrounding region produces 60% of South Carolina's peaches. Its unique geography certainly helps: the 30-mile-long fertile plateau is nestled between clay and sand hills. The area's rich soil make it ideal for peach orchards, which is why the tradition of growing peaches here goes back generations. Along with a mild winter and hot summers, Johnston is the perfect place to grow and purchase peaches — just don't make these mistakes when buying them.