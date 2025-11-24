The Best Peach Pies Are Made With These Types Of Peaches

Peach pie may not be "as American as apple pie," as the saying goes, but a good peach pie is still a legendary dessert in many states like Georgia and Delaware. Not all peaches are the same, however, so it can be tricky to find the best varieties for baking. To get her expert insight, we spoke to Vivian Villa, chef and founder of UnButter, about which peaches are best for pies.

"Peaches with firm flesh that can be easily pitted are best suited for pies," she said. These are called freestone peaches, which have pits that fall out of the fruit when you cut them open. On the other hand, clingstone peaches have pits that are stickier and tougher to remove — requiring practice before you bake with them. Semi-freestones also have easily removable pits, but taste closer to clingstone peaches.

Villa prefers a semi-freestone variety (although many orchards call them freestone) known as the Babcock peach. "Babcock peaches are the choice for those who prefer tart over sweet — the addition of brown sugar with knobs of butter rounds the tartness out," she said. If you prefer sweet flavors over tart ones, Villa suggests you look for baby gold peaches instead. Peach varieties that bake well generally perform beautifully in any pastry, so Babcocks can shine in a crisp, cobbler, crumble, or galette.