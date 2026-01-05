This Cookbook Claims To Uncover McDonald's Original Recipes
If you've been to McDonald's a few times over the years, or have downloaded the app to take advantage of rewards, you've probably noticed that the fast food chain's menu changes more often than you might expect. From the seasonal Shamrock Shake and the occasional return of the cult-favorite McRib, to long-lost items like the salad shakers, you never know what the beloved fast food chain will bring next. But have you ever wondered what some of the original McDonald's menu items tasted like? According to reddit, a cookbook available online has original McDonald's recipes from the '50s, '60s, and '70s for you to try at home.
The cookbook, "McMenu: Do-It-Yourself McDonald's Restaurant Recipes," claims to include McDonald's recipes that used original production methods. You'll find detailed guidance on how to make a McDonald's all-beef patty, as well as recipes for Egg McMuffins, the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, and even long-gone McDonald's offerings, like broccoli cheese soup and the Apple McMuffins that were once part of the breakfast menu. While the authenticity of the cookbook hasn't been confirmed, it's still a fun way to try a taste of fast food history.
Recreate long-lost McDonald's menu items at home
When the original McDonald's restaurants opened (after the McDonald brothers shifted from a barbecue concept to hamburgers), their menus were simple by design. The food joint only offered nine items at one of its earliest locations, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, French fries, milkshakes, coffee, milk, and sodas. The stripped-down menu enabled the owners to perfect their craft — and keep their overhead low.
After businessman Ray Kroc became a franchise partner and expanded the chain to Illinois, he eventually added other items to the menu, including the Filet-O-Fish found in the cookbook. This sandwich appealed to Catholic customers who didn't eat other types of meat on Fridays. Later additions included classics like chicken McNuggets (although this menu item is too bizarre for Andrew Zimmern), as well as short-lived experiments like the infamous Arch Deluxe, the McDLT, and the various items that briefly graced the menu in the early 2000s, including grilled chicken flatbread sandwiches and a variation on a Philly cheesesteak. While the "McMenu" cookbook doesn't share recipes for the flatbread or Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, you can discover how to make the Arch Deluxe and McDLT at home, along with your favorite dipping sauces for the chicken McNuggets.