This Cookbook Claims To Uncover McDonald's Original Recipes

If you've been to McDonald's a few times over the years, or have downloaded the app to take advantage of rewards, you've probably noticed that the fast food chain's menu changes more often than you might expect. From the seasonal Shamrock Shake and the occasional return of the cult-favorite McRib, to long-lost items like the salad shakers, you never know what the beloved fast food chain will bring next. But have you ever wondered what some of the original McDonald's menu items tasted like? According to reddit, a cookbook available online has original McDonald's recipes from the '50s, '60s, and '70s for you to try at home.

The cookbook, "McMenu: Do-It-Yourself McDonald's Restaurant Recipes," claims to include McDonald's recipes that used original production methods. You'll find detailed guidance on how to make a McDonald's all-beef patty, as well as recipes for Egg McMuffins, the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, and even long-gone McDonald's offerings, like broccoli cheese soup and the Apple McMuffins that were once part of the breakfast menu. While the authenticity of the cookbook hasn't been confirmed, it's still a fun way to try a taste of fast food history.