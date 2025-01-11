Whatever Happened To The Grilled Chicken Flatbread From McDonald's?

For better or worse, McDonald's has some of the most iconic discontinued items. One of these, the grilled chicken flatbread, is an item some can't seem to banish from their minds and memories. Specifically, the mind of Catherine Aguilar, who created a Change.org petition to bring the item back, along with the (currently) 458 verified signers who support her goal.

McDonald's launched the grilled chicken flatbread in 2002, appearing on its New Tastes menu. The item consisted of a piece of flatbread with grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and a creamy herb sauce. The flatbread sandwich became rather successful during its run. In fact, most McDonalds' had to dial back on the promotions for it, as it was in danger of running out of the product. But, as fate would have it, the item was discontinued in 2003. McDonald's never explained the removal, although it could be assumed it was because of supply issues, or simply because the chain never had plans to keep it around long-term.

The sandwich is gone but certainly never forgotten. "Please McDonald's, I'm begging you to put this back on the menu or at the very least, publish the recipe for the creamy herb sauce so we can recreate it at home," Aguilar commented in her petition's description. Other supporters of her petition also commented with similar feelings.