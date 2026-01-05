This Tasty Fried Veggie Is The Perfect Stand-In For Eggplant In Your Next Parmesan Dish

Fried eggplant is a terrific substitute for poultry in a chicken parm for our vegetarian friends, but it's also generally the only option available. The vegetable succeeds as a chicken swap because it allows it to stand up to the rich sauce and cheese slathered over the dish. Yet for some reason, folks don't often venture into using other types of produce that might offer similar results.

That's a shame, according to chef Luca Corazzina. When The Takeout spoke with Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at Olio e Piu in Chicago, he raved about another vegetable that can be used to make a veggie parm, and it's just what people need to break themselves out of an eggplant parmesan rut.

Corazzina said folks craving something different should look to fried zucchini as an alternative to the typical eggplant. "Zucchini is my favorite go-to vegetable for a vegetarian parm," he said. "It has a naturally meaty texture and really holds up well when layered, making it perfect for building a parmigiana." Getting the foundation right is crucial, but the overall process of preparing the dish is nearly identical to making an eggplant parmesan.