Grab Your Air Fryer For The Crispiest (And Easiest) Zucchini Fries
Zucchini fries are a popular potato alternative for anyone keeping track of their macronutrients because they're significantly lower in carbohydrates. They're also high in vitamin C, taste subtly sweet, and have a perfectly creamy texture. The vegetable does have its downside, though. It's both high in moisture and low in starch, which can contribute to some texture issues when cooked. Roasted zucchini can come out soggy, and zucchini noodles, too, can devolve into a mushy mess if you're not careful. And while making zucchini fries is a great way to use all that summer squash, they may turn out limp if you immerse them in oil, which is why Morgan Peaceman prefers to bake hers in an air fryer.
Peaceman, the recipe blogger behind Nomaste Hungry, explained the reason this appliance is her go-to cooking method for the dish. "It cooks in a 360-degree [environment] versus lying flat on a baking sheet the entire time. Allowing the air to circulate and cook evenly, the air fryer has the ability to crisp the zucchini fries evenly," Peaceman told The Takeout. Efficient air circulation means that moisture is evaporating quickly, thus avoiding sogginess.
Even if you don't have an air fryer, you can still encourage air to circulate around all sides of the zucchini fries during oven cooking. Just arrange them in a metal air fryer basket or on a cooling rack inside a baking sheet. Of course, a convection oven will work better than a conventional one, since, after all, an air fryer is essentially a countertop convection cooker. The air fryer heats up more quickly and uses less energy, though, due to its much smaller size.
Best practices for making air fryer zucchini fries
In addition to telling us about her favorite appliance, Morgan Peaceman also shared a few tips for making the best zucchini fries. Her number one prep step also has to do with managing moisture and is something that applies to fries that are baked, air fried, or cooked in hot oil. As she told us, "I always sprinkle a little salt on my zucchini to wick any moisture and pat it dry! The moisture will prevent the egg batter and the breadcrumbs from sticking." Not to mention, too much moisture released during cooking might make the zucchini air-steamed rather than air-fried.
Peaceman also pointed out that air fryers — since they're so small and efficient — usually need to be set to a lower temperature than ovens. "A rule of thumb for air frying versus baking is lowering the temperature by a few degrees." For example, if a recipe called for oven-baking zucchini fries at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, she would set the temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit to adapt it for an air fryer. Her final piece of advice: "I always recommend rotating or turning the fries (or really, anything!) in the air fryer for a more consistent and even cook and crispness."