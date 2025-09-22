Grab Your Air Fryer For The Crispiest (And Easiest) Zucchini Fries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Zucchini fries are a popular potato alternative for anyone keeping track of their macronutrients because they're significantly lower in carbohydrates. They're also high in vitamin C, taste subtly sweet, and have a perfectly creamy texture. The vegetable does have its downside, though. It's both high in moisture and low in starch, which can contribute to some texture issues when cooked. Roasted zucchini can come out soggy, and zucchini noodles, too, can devolve into a mushy mess if you're not careful. And while making zucchini fries is a great way to use all that summer squash, they may turn out limp if you immerse them in oil, which is why Morgan Peaceman prefers to bake hers in an air fryer.

Peaceman, the recipe blogger behind Nomaste Hungry, explained the reason this appliance is her go-to cooking method for the dish. "It cooks in a 360-degree [environment] versus lying flat on a baking sheet the entire time. Allowing the air to circulate and cook evenly, the air fryer has the ability to crisp the zucchini fries evenly," Peaceman told The Takeout. Efficient air circulation means that moisture is evaporating quickly, thus avoiding sogginess.

Even if you don't have an air fryer, you can still encourage air to circulate around all sides of the zucchini fries during oven cooking. Just arrange them in a metal air fryer basket or on a cooling rack inside a baking sheet. Of course, a convection oven will work better than a conventional one, since, after all, an air fryer is essentially a countertop convection cooker. The air fryer heats up more quickly and uses less energy, though, due to its much smaller size.