Sneak This Pureed Canned Staple Into Boxed Cake Mix As A Genius Fat Substitute

Canned beans are, of course, plant-based. If you use them in place of the oil in a boxed cake mix, you're admittedly swapping one non-dairy ingredient for another. But what remains in the can after you drain the beans is something that can take the place of the egg. This means that using the whole can of beans will allow you to transform your cake into something potentially vegan-friendly, depending on the other ingredients in the mix. What is this magical substance? Why, it's our old friend aquafaba, which is one of the best egg substitutes for anyone who doesn't eat animal products.

Vivian Villa suggests pureeing beans along with the aquafaba for a lighter cake, but you may find that you don't need all of the liquid in the can. (The pureed beans should have a consistency similar to that of shortening or butter.) You may also want to puree the beans with no liquid to make a sturdier cake. One can of beans contains approximately 5 ounces of liquid, which comes out to about 10 tablespoons. Three tablespoons of bean liquid can stand in for each egg in the recipe, so for a standard boxed mix requiring three eggs, you'd need nine tablespoons. If you find you need more liquid for your bean puree, however, you can always open another can and use the leftover drained beans in chili, soup, or a salad.