The Canned Ingredient That Makes Boxed Cake Taste Divine

One of the biggest complaints about boxed cake mixes is they can often turn out dry or crumbly. The flavors can also be a bit one-note and flat. If you're craving a complex cake but too tired to Martha Stewart an entire dessert from scratch, may we suggest the gooey ingredient of sweetened condensed milk? This thick, creamy, and super-sweet dairy product will do more than just add extra moisture — it can transform the texture, flavor, and overall richness of your cake. What's not to love about that?

If you've ever baked a tooth-achingly sweet Tres Leches Cake, you're already familiar with sweetened condensed milk. (For those with an insatiable sweet tooth, you'll be in heaven eating this gloriously sweet confection right out of the can.) One unique way to use this divine cream is as an egg substitute to bind your ingredients. Depending on the recipe, you'll want to experiment with the amount of sugar to ensure it's not overly sweet, though.

You can also combine it with butter to make a luxurious frosting called Russian buttercream. After baking, try pouring it over the cake to create a delicious, melt-in-your-mouth effect. If you've still got a half-can of condensed milk left, don't toss it. It'll last up to three weeks in the fridge, so you can bake another sweet treat, like dulce de leche sauce or iced Vietnamese coffee.