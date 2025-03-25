The Canned Ingredient That Makes Boxed Cake Taste Divine
One of the biggest complaints about boxed cake mixes is they can often turn out dry or crumbly. The flavors can also be a bit one-note and flat. If you're craving a complex cake but too tired to Martha Stewart an entire dessert from scratch, may we suggest the gooey ingredient of sweetened condensed milk? This thick, creamy, and super-sweet dairy product will do more than just add extra moisture — it can transform the texture, flavor, and overall richness of your cake. What's not to love about that?
If you've ever baked a tooth-achingly sweet Tres Leches Cake, you're already familiar with sweetened condensed milk. (For those with an insatiable sweet tooth, you'll be in heaven eating this gloriously sweet confection right out of the can.) One unique way to use this divine cream is as an egg substitute to bind your ingredients. Depending on the recipe, you'll want to experiment with the amount of sugar to ensure it's not overly sweet, though.
You can also combine it with butter to make a luxurious frosting called Russian buttercream. After baking, try pouring it over the cake to create a delicious, melt-in-your-mouth effect. If you've still got a half-can of condensed milk left, don't toss it. It'll last up to three weeks in the fridge, so you can bake another sweet treat, like dulce de leche sauce or iced Vietnamese coffee.
A one-two punch of moisture and texture
The product is made by carefully heating milk until around 60% of the water has evaporated. Then, sugar is added, not only to intensify the sweetness, but to prevent bacteria growth and make it shelf-stable. Heating the milk also allows for caramelization of the natural sugars, adding a new depth and dimension of flavor to plain ol' milk. Sweetened condensed milk is just a few bucks a pop and can last up to two years in a cool, dry place, so feel free stock up to ensure you'll always have a can nearby. If you ever run out of creamer for your coffee, this trusty ingredient can also be a backup for dairy emergencies or when you're too tired and caffeine-deprived to drive to a grocery store.
Whether you're making a retro poke cake or a Better than Sex cake, adding sweetened condensed milk will elevate your baked good to oh-my-god levels. The gooey product helps lock in moisture, ensuring you achieve the tender crumb that makes homemade cakes so delectable. Because it's a thick liquid with a high sugar content, it binds to other ingredients, preventing the cake from drying out. Its caramel-like depth will also enhance the overall flavor of your cake, making any boxed cake mix more decadent and delicious than you ever thought possible.