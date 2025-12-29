The $5 Aldi Find That Makes Washing And Storing Produce A Breeze

Washing produce is something we all know we ought to be doing, but I've always been rather casual about it to the point where there needs to be actual visible dirt before I bother rinsing. Shocking, I know, but if there's anything that can get me to change my slipshod ways, it's a $5 Aldi find. (A $5 Aldi pineapple corer, once I learned to use it, completely changed my relationship with that fruit.) Crofton fridge colanders, which will be available at Aldi starting December 31, may not be solely intended for produce washing, but they're just the gadget to get the job done.

For $4.99, you can purchase either a two-pack of these colanders or a single, larger one. Both varieties come with lids and are available in a choice of grey or white. The containers can be used to store your produce in the fridge since they allow for air circulation. (This is especially beneficial for berries, lettuces, and other leafy greens since air exposure helps them stay fresh for longer.) When you want to wash the produce, which should be done right before you plan to eat it, all you'll need to do is put the produce-filled colander in the kitchen sink and run the tap.