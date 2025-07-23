How To Use A Pineapple Corer The Right Way
Have you ever seen pineapple rings and wondered how they got that way? Do you cut off the pineapple rind like you normally would and then use a biscuit cutter to make perfect circles? That sounds like a lot. What about the empty pineapples that tropical resorts serve drinks in? How do you excavate the flesh? Enter the pineapple corer. This handheld gadget extracts beautiful pineapple rings while leaving the pineapple shell intact. Here's how you use one the right way.
First, pick a good pineapple using a simple squeeze (A ripe one will give just a little). Then, cut off the crown to make a flat surface. If your pineapple corer came with different-sized attachments, choose the one that will fit inside without leaving a lot of pineapple behind. Press the corer into the middle of the pineapple to get a good grip, then start twisting, while pressing. More pressure equals thicker rings, and holding the pineapple allows you to feel when the corer gets close to the bottom. Then, turn the corer slightly before slowly pulling it upward. You might have to wiggle it around a little as you work it out of the pineapple. Remove the core and pour the leftover juice into a container to drink, or use later, if you like.
So, you cored a pineapple. Now what?
Once you remove the pineapple corer, you can easily cut off the rings. But to best preserve the beauty of pineapple rings, try sliding them off to keep them in tact. Get to grilling your fresh pineapple slices as a tasty snack; a wonderfully juicy ice cream accompaniment; or the sweet, secret ingredient for a fish sandwich. You could also use the rings to make piña coladas or pineapple ice cream to enjoy inside the pineapple itself. Or, go the savory route by using the hallowed-out shell as a serving vessel for fruit salad or eye-catching pineapple fried rice. You'll never have to settle for the canned version again.
If you're worried about wasting food, the amount of fruit leftover inside the pineapple will be similar to how much you would have cut away with the rind, anyway. Yes, there are multiple ways to cut a pineapple, but coring it gives you two unique opportunities to use the entire fruit — including its skin. You know how some people advise against owning a cooking tool that only has one use? I don't believe in that. And, thanks to the humble pineapple corer, neither should you.