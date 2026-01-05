How The Temperance Movement Led To The Invention Of Disposable Cups

What began as a way to avoid spreading germs eventually became a way to deliver convenience. In the 1940s, Dixie cups began to collaborate with fast food restaurants and even allowed companies to customize the cups. And products like the Dixie Cocktail Time Set, which was made specifically for alcoholic beverages in 1952, proved that any drink could be housed in a disposable vessel. Dixie later leaned into the world of parties and holiday gatherings by releasing themed lines for varying seasons and occasions. Just because the dishes being used were disposable doesn't mean they couldn't be chic — or at least festive.

As American needs and schedules continued to change with the times, 7-Eleven revolutionized how America drank coffee when it introduced the to-go coffee cup in 1964. This wasn't the first time a lid had been put on a disposable cup. Dixie had been working with ice cream makers to create small frozen treats with peel-off lids since the 1920s. Though this was the first time consumers could take coffee on the go without worrying about spills from a full, open mug.

Disposable cups have continued to change and evolve as the needs of people have done the same. In the 1990s, Dixie created a cup designed to keep warm drinks warmer for longer periods. And prevention remains an important factor for disposable cups; now, many manufacturers are focused on making their products more sustainable, and even biodegradable, to combat single-use products ending up in landfills or being tossed out as litter.