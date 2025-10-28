The Way 7-Eleven Revolutionized How America Drank Coffee In 1964
These days, coffee commuter culture is everywhere. You'd be hard-pressed to find a city in the U.S. that doesn't have a coffee shop or a beloved, local, drive-up coffee kiosk on every corner. Now, a carryout latte could almost be considered a necessity, but coffee wasn't always convenient to take on the go. It wasn't until 1964, when 7-Eleven started offering coffee to go — served in individual cups — that people were able to take their convenience store brew from point A to point B.
The chain got its start as Southland Ice Company in 1927, but it officially became 7-Eleven in 1946 to showcase its longer hours of operation than most grocery stores at the time (7 a.m. to 11 p.m., naturally). The extra hours proved that 7-Eleven aimed to serve those who worked late, overnight, or swing shifts — or really anyone who needed options outside of regular business hours. When the chain saw commuters of the '60s seeking coffee throughout the day, it once more found a way to respond to its customers in an innovative way. Of course, as time has carried on, we've learned that coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and the concept of coffee in to-go cups has bred competition from a multitude of retailers.
How 7-Eleven coffee still stuns the competition
With the onslaught of drive-thru coffee retailers like Starbucks and Dunkin' offering a variety of drinks and seasonal flavors, with the backing of much of the internet, 7-Eleven coffee has some stiff competition. Somehow, over the years, coffee from 7-Eleven has been treated more like a hidden gem among consumers rather than a typical go-to brew. In an r/LosAngeles Reddit thread, users openly discussed their love for budget-friendly 7-Eleven coffee. One Reddit user wrote, "I love their coffee. It's strong, and they have such a huge variety. The deals that come with using the 7-Eleven app are great." Another Reddit user posted, "I love 7-Eleven coffee! It's tasty, and reasonably priced compared to [Starbucks] and other places like that."
The convenience store giant does offer a rewards program via the 7-Eleven app. But what's most enticing for those who enjoy a sweeter cup of coffee is that the chain also offers a wide variety of flavors; even seasonal options like its version of a Pumpkin Spice Latté. The self-serve model also takes the pressure off ordering coffee as a total beginner. Coffee from 7-Eleven typically costs less than the stuff from larger chains, with the Pumpkin Spice Latté going for just $2 for any size. While many locations now encourage fans to bring reusable cups by offering drink discounts, that's just another reason why the to-go coffee movement is still going strong at 7-Eleven.