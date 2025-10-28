The Way 7-Eleven Revolutionized How America Drank Coffee In 1964

These days, coffee commuter culture is everywhere. You'd be hard-pressed to find a city in the U.S. that doesn't have a coffee shop or a beloved, local, drive-up coffee kiosk on every corner. Now, a carryout latte could almost be considered a necessity, but coffee wasn't always convenient to take on the go. It wasn't until 1964, when 7-Eleven started offering coffee to go — served in individual cups — that people were able to take their convenience store brew from point A to point B.

The chain got its start as Southland Ice Company in 1927, but it officially became 7-Eleven in 1946 to showcase its longer hours of operation than most grocery stores at the time (7 a.m. to 11 p.m., naturally). The extra hours proved that 7-Eleven aimed to serve those who worked late, overnight, or swing shifts — or really anyone who needed options outside of regular business hours. When the chain saw commuters of the '60s seeking coffee throughout the day, it once more found a way to respond to its customers in an innovative way. Of course, as time has carried on, we've learned that coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and the concept of coffee in to-go cups has bred competition from a multitude of retailers.