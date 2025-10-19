The Best Coffee In The Pacific Northwest Isn't From Starbucks, It's From A Kiosk

When people think of the Pacific Northwest (PNW), they likely think of rain, beautiful landscape, and coffee — Starbucks coffee usually. While Starbucks did open its first location in 1971 at Seattle, Washington's Pike Place Market, many of those who call the PNW home prefer to frequent different establishments like coffee kiosks, stands, or shacks (the name has yet to be solidified). Travel west and you'll notice an influx of seemingly random drive-up coffee stands in varying shapes, sizes, and colors. From reimagined Fotomat huts to shacks resembling lighthouses, like Lighthouse Coffee Co. on the Oregon coast, these little coffee huts seem to be on every block, and the locals are quite fond of them and the coffee they serve. After a while, you'll realize that there's no need to venture for an expensive Starbucks drink when great coffee is all around you.

One Redditor on the r/Washington subreddit noted that leaving the area means more work for good coffee. "They are everywhere. It is a unique thing to Washington. Go to other states, and it is difficult to find a good cup of coffee. Seems like every town, no matter the size, has one." Another states, "Obviously, Oregon has a ton of them, too. But I've not seen nearly as many outside of the PNW." The title of the first-ever drive-thru coffee stand is held by a now-closed shop in Portland, Motor Moka, which opened in 1990, and the idea has been popularized by large names like Dutch Bros., which also started in Oregon. The question remains, though, why are there so many small coffee kiosks when popular brick-and-mortar options exist?