Try The Thin Crust, Not The Deep Dish, At This Chicago Hidden Gem Pizza Restaurant

We Chicagoans are always extolling the virtue of our favorite local joints, because this is a source of pride for us. Most of the pizza we eat isn't of the deep dish variety, but more of the thin crust, tavern-style, party cut (or whatever you want to call it) kind that's always cut into squares. My personal favorite is a more recent discovery for me, though it's far from a new joint — 2025 marks its 73rd year in business. It's a spot that doesn't make many top 10 lists, but every time I take a bite into those crisp squares, I fall in love with our pizza style all over again. That's why Frank's Pizzeria, up on the Northwest side of Chicago, is my personal hidden gem pizza place, and it's one that's worth seeking out when you're in the city.

You can find Frank's on Belmont Avenue in a little neighborhood called Schorsch Village, far from the skyscrapers (and overpriced restaurants) of our downtown area. You also can't miss its retro neon signage out front, which looks beautiful at night — you can almost feel the history of the place by just basking in its glow.