The Tasty 2-Ingredient Lemonade Sorbet You Can Easily Whip Up In Under 5 Minutes
A little scoop of ice cream or sorbet is sometimes all it takes to brighten a person's day. However, it can be a little tricky to make it yourself, especially if you don't have an ice cream machine at home. If you're looking for a two-ingredient dessert that's incredibly easy to make without a bunch of fancy tools, there's one option that will only take you five minutes to whip up. Strawberry lemonade sorbet is quick, easy, and tasty for any time of year.
All you need is a can of frozen lemonade concentrate and about four cups of frozen strawberries. Add roughly three tablespoons of the concentrate and all the strawberries to a blender or food processor. You can add extra concentrate if you're feeling particularly sour-inclined that day, or some honey if you want more sweetness. Then, blend it all until it's smooth, mixing between blending to make sure that nothing sticks to the sides. At this point, if you're looking for a more drinkable texture, you can adapt the recipe into a refreshing two-ingredient lemon slushie and have it immediately.
The final step to get a real sorbet, however, is to put it into an airtight container and pop it into the freezer for a while. This extends the five-minute creation time, but it's so worth it. In about an hour, you'll be blessed with scoopable, cravable strawberry lemonade sorbet that can last up to two months in your freezer — if you don't eat it all in one sitting, of course.
Why this lemonade sorbet works
To some extent, this strawberry lemonade sorbet is somewhat like a pink lemonade sorbet. Though perhaps surprising to some, pink lemonade is a flavor more than just a color, and most pink lemonade uses strawberry juice or other red fruit juice to get the titular color, somewhat like this recipe. The end result is a great indulgence for one or a joyful treat for groups when it's hot out. It's pretty to look at, made with real fruit, and provides lip-smacking sourness with tangy strawberry sweetness.
Miraculously, the mixture doesn't become a solid ice block in your freezer due to the high levels of sugar in lemonade concentrate. Sugar lowers freezing points, so high-sugar mixtures won't freeze solid at normal freezer temperatures. This is one of the reasons ice cream stays smooth, too. If you do notice it's more solid than you'd like, add a little sugar and blend it up again. This will keep it soft and scoopable. Just remember to store it in an airtight container, and don't place it in the door area to avoid temperature fluctuations.
For the same reason that you can take frozen lemonade to the next level by mixing in fruit, strawberries take lemon sorbet up a notch. But you don't have to keep it to just two ingredients. Feel free to mix in bananas for a richer flavor or blueberries for a deeper, purple color. Add a little sweetened condensed milk for an ice-cream mouthfeel. If you want to make it look fancy, add a sprig of fresh mint and a lemon wedge as a garnish. You can even top the sorbet with a drizzle of champagne for a boozy addition to any party.