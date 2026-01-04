The Tasty 2-Ingredient Lemonade Sorbet You Can Easily Whip Up In Under 5 Minutes

A little scoop of ice cream or sorbet is sometimes all it takes to brighten a person's day. However, it can be a little tricky to make it yourself, especially if you don't have an ice cream machine at home. If you're looking for a two-ingredient dessert that's incredibly easy to make without a bunch of fancy tools, there's one option that will only take you five minutes to whip up. Strawberry lemonade sorbet is quick, easy, and tasty for any time of year.

All you need is a can of frozen lemonade concentrate and about four cups of frozen strawberries. Add roughly three tablespoons of the concentrate and all the strawberries to a blender or food processor. You can add extra concentrate if you're feeling particularly sour-inclined that day, or some honey if you want more sweetness. Then, blend it all until it's smooth, mixing between blending to make sure that nothing sticks to the sides. At this point, if you're looking for a more drinkable texture, you can adapt the recipe into a refreshing two-ingredient lemon slushie and have it immediately.

The final step to get a real sorbet, however, is to put it into an airtight container and pop it into the freezer for a while. This extends the five-minute creation time, but it's so worth it. In about an hour, you'll be blessed with scoopable, cravable strawberry lemonade sorbet that can last up to two months in your freezer — if you don't eat it all in one sitting, of course.