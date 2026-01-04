Bobby Flay Gives Bacon Extra Flavor With 2 Simple Ingredients
Bacon is an ingredient and side that is absolutely beloved for its unmistakably salty taste and general craveability, making it very deserving of its recognition as one of the most popular breakfast foods in America. However, for as much as we appreciate many brands of grocery store bacon just cooked and served as-is, there is a remarkable way to improve the salty treat even more so at home: By adding a glaze to your bacon, you give the meat a unique and tasty upgrade that will revolutionize the ingredient.
According to Bobby Flay, one of the best glazes for the job is a mixture of Dijon mustard and maple syrup, a pairing that works wonders for your bacon's overall flavor. Flay revealed this two-ingredient bacon glaze in an episode of "BBQ Brawl" on the Food Network, noting that the maple syrup in particular makes this recipe ideal for breakfast or brunch. "Don't you love that moment where you're eating the pancakes, and there's some bacon on the plate, and the maple syrup spills onto the bacon? I mean, you know what I'm talking about," Flay said (via YouTube). He combines the sweet and sharp-tasting ingredients together with salt and pepper to make the glaze, noting that you can prepare the topping way ahead of adding it to your bacon.
Other great glazes to add to bacon
Bobby Flay's go-to bacon glaze is far from the only one you can use to really level up your bacon's flavor. There are countless unique choices, many of which use a sweet ingredient alongside a more impactful ingredient to make things especially delicious. Flay also suggested using molasses with chile peppers or hot honey.
A combination of sriracha and brown sugar works to give the pork a more profound and varied burst of spicy flavor. Alternatively, you can even make your bacon glaze boozy by mixing bourbon, water, vanilla, and a sweetener, giving the breakfast staple a unique and distinctive taste that you're likely to love if you enjoy the taste of smoky bourbon.
Adding your favorite glaze is easily among the best ways to add more flavor to your bacon, but how exactly should you do it to get the best results? Well, Flay recommends applying the glaze with a brush after patting a bit of the grease off the crispy, cooked bacon before it begins to cool down. This period of time is the sweet spot for ingraining your bacon with as much flavor as possible, without risking the glaze burning in the oven. As the strips cool off, the glaze creates a sweet, punchy coating, giving you the best version of this savory treat.