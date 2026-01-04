Bobby Flay Gives Bacon Extra Flavor With 2 Simple Ingredients

Bacon is an ingredient and side that is absolutely beloved for its unmistakably salty taste and general craveability, making it very deserving of its recognition as one of the most popular breakfast foods in America. However, for as much as we appreciate many brands of grocery store bacon just cooked and served as-is, there is a remarkable way to improve the salty treat even more so at home: By adding a glaze to your bacon, you give the meat a unique and tasty upgrade that will revolutionize the ingredient.

According to Bobby Flay, one of the best glazes for the job is a mixture of Dijon mustard and maple syrup, a pairing that works wonders for your bacon's overall flavor. Flay revealed this two-ingredient bacon glaze in an episode of "BBQ Brawl" on the Food Network, noting that the maple syrup in particular makes this recipe ideal for breakfast or brunch. "Don't you love that moment where you're eating the pancakes, and there's some bacon on the plate, and the maple syrup spills onto the bacon? I mean, you know what I'm talking about," Flay said (via YouTube). He combines the sweet and sharp-tasting ingredients together with salt and pepper to make the glaze, noting that you can prepare the topping way ahead of adding it to your bacon.