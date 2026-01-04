Give Poached Fruit A Tropical Twist With This Underrated Liquid

Poached fruit deserves more recognition than it gets. The delightful, fresh treat that is popularly served for dessert consists of gently simmered fruit that gets softened and flavored with the spiced, sweetened syrup that it's cooked in. Many times, red wine is the poaching liquid of choice, but several other ingredients can be used, including tea, fruit juice, apple cider (we tasted and ranked the best brands), or even water. But if you're looking for something truly unique, unexpected, and delicious, try poaching your fruit in coconut water (an ingredient that also makes excellent cocktails).

If you've ever had coconut water on its own, you know it's super light and refreshing, with a delicate coconut flavor. However, it's not sweet, so you'll have to add some sugar or honey to it when you bring it to a simmer, along with any other flavorings you choose to add. Common additions are warm spices (like cinnamon sticks, star anise, whole cloves, cardamom pods, citrus peels, fresh ginger, and vanilla beans) and herbs (like mint and basil). As your fruit cooks, the coconut water liquid will reduce and thicken into a syrup, concentrating all these ingredients. Once your poached fruit is ready to eat, you can (and should) serve it with some of the syrup.