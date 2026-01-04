The Gross Reason Redditors Are Refusing To Drink Arizona Iced Tea From The Can

Can you dig AriZona Tea cans? Many Redditors cannot. While the $0.99 AriZona Iced Tea cans get continuous praise for its consistent pricing, formerly loyal customers scold the brand for inconsistencies in the product. Redditors share complaints — some with pictures — regarding their canned AriZona iced teas containing what they believe to be mold, with dozens of commenters echoing the same sentiment.

On one thread, a Redditor reports slurping down a floating substance (which they thought was mold) in their iced green tea with ginseng and honey. The redditor describes it as "like worms in my mouth." In agreement with this user, several others share having the same experience, with many saying they've stopped purchasing AriZona Tea cans altogether because of it. On another thread, a user iterated a similar experience, but with a can of AriZona Sweet Tea. While mimicking the original poster's sentiment, dozens of commenters revealed their concerns with getting sick from consuming the allegedly-moldy product. Of course, AriZona had something to say. AriZona Tea moderators on the site have commented on several threads regarding the moldy cans, shifting blame onto "unsafe storage practices by vendors or defects by the manufacturer" and advising consumers to report the "defects" on AriZona's official website rather than on Reddit.

While this has erupted a flurry of worries online, tea experts have weighed in on the matter. Many Redditors who dabble in the tea and kombucha industry proclaim the substance floating in several AriZona Tea cans to not be mold, but rather a SCOBY. SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is an inherently harmless growth produced from fermented sweetened tea.