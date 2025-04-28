Why Do Some Stores Sell AriZona Tea For More Than 99 Cents?
AriZona iced tea is beloved for its refreshing brewed beverages, colorful cans, and perhaps most importantly, its consistently budget-friendly price tag. AriZona has steadfastly maintained the suggested price of 99 cents for its 23-ounce cans for over 30 years, and co-founder Don Vultaggio has repeatedly reinforced his commitment to keeping the iconic brewed beverage available for less than a buck.
Despite this, and the fact that the 99-cent price tag has been printed on most AriZona cans since 1996, some stores brazenly attempt to sell 23-ounce cans of AriZona iced tea for more than a dollar. Although this shameful practice seems to have worsened as constant talk of inflation has provided an excuse to raise prices, it's hardly a new issue.
The reason stores charge more than 99 cents for a can of AriZona is pretty clear: because they can make more money. It's hard to know the exact numbers, but we can estimate that stores likely pay somewhere around 70 cents a can for AriZona, which means raising the price by a mere 25 cents would significantly increase their profit margin. If we're being honest, a 23-ounce flavored beverage is still a pretty good deal even at $1.25 or $1.50. If a store sells AriZona iced tea for over a dollar, the laws of supply and demand dictate that at least some people are willing to pay that price.
Are stores allowed to sell AriZona tea for more than 99 cents?
Selling AriZona iced tea for more than 99 cents certainly feels like it should be illegal. However, the sad truth is that stores can sell (or at least try to sell) the colorful canned beverages for however much or little they want. AriZona can't force stores to honor the 99-cent price suggestion – some people have even questioned whether stores can specifically request cans without the 99-cent label.
Still, seeing a $1.99 can of AriZona iced tea is arguably even more infuriating than Waffle House charging extra for eggs. Many disgruntled shoppers have taken to the internet to "snitch" on or "report" stores that overcharge for the iced tea, and AriZona's official social media accounts have alluded to the company's frustration with the practice.
Even if stores can't be directly punished for upcharging, perhaps being publicly shamed by angry internet commentators will pressure them to sell AriZona iced tea for the only correct price, less than a buck. If nothing else, in my family the price of AriZona iced tea is an excellent measure of a good road trip pit stop – if a gas station dares attempt to sell AriZona for $1.25, we'll take our business elsewhere, thank you very much.