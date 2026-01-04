The Cutthroat Industry Carla Hall Came From That Primed Her For Television Stardom

Carla Hall is a fixture on the Food Network, where she hosts various seasonal competition shows and makes appearances on programs like "Worst Cooks in America." Her smile, quirkiness, and enthusiasm are wonderfully contagious and quite seamless — it seems like she's been in television her entire life. But Hall has actually been involved in a number of industries, from accounting to catering. If there is one experience, though, that prepped her for a future in the food industry, it might be professional modeling.

Hall actually became involved in theater at a young age, a hobby she pursued because she was terribly shy. This experience as a teenager helped make her comfortable in front of an audience, which certainly translated well when she co-hosted "The Chew" in front of a live audience. In her mid-20s, Hall fell into modeling, which took her around the world. In Paris, she and her fellow models would often gather for Sunday brunch at a friend's apartment, where the conversation always revolved around fond memories of food and family.

These gatherings made Hall homesick — but also ignited a spark for food and cooking. She returned to the United States and enrolled in culinary school, which was followed by a catering stint and positions as both sous and executive chef at several restaurants. During this time, Hall landed a spot on "Top Chef," where she quickly became a fan favorite. Her exposure on the television hit show led to her positions on "The Chew" and her Food Network hosting spots, as well as a guest judge gig at her old stomping grounds, "Top Chef."