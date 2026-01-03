The Large Amount Of Booze Frank Sinatra Often Requested For His Dressing Room

Frank Sinatra was unarguably the reigning king — or chairman, as he'd probably prefer to be known — of 20th-century entertainment. Elvis and the Beatles might have burned brighter for a brief period, but Sinatra's stardom lasted from the 1930s until he faced his final curtain in the late '90s. Even today, nearly three decades after his death, we're still intrigued by the little things that proved he was actually human, not a singing deity descended from some musical Mt. Olympus. These include his fondness for Entenmann's coffee cake, as well as the 24 rolls of Life Savers he had to have in his dressing room. Another item his dressing room wasn't short on, besides candy, was booze — approximately seven bottles of the stuff.

Wait, how much was Ol' Blue Eyes drinking? He was said to have knocked back a fifth of bourbon on a near-daily basis, but he was no Andre the Giant guzzling 100 beers in a night. Not just the number, but the variety of bottles he requested indicated that many of them may have been meant for entertaining. On the list were white and red wine, Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin, Courvoisier cognac, and Chivas Regal blended Scotch, along with his favorite — Jack Daniels. Ever the consummate host, Sinatra also made sure his dressing room was stocked with mixers such as club soda, tonic water, ginger ale, and Coke, along with a bucket of ice, six rocks glasses, and 12 wine glasses.