The Top Priority When Making An Italian Pasta Dish That Rivals Any Restaurant

There's a good chance that the pasta you're making at home is less complex than professional pasta dishes from chefs. This isn't just about the number of ingredients you add to your pasta and sauce; for any restaurant pasta dish, the chef likely puts much more thought into pairing the pasta shape and sauce than you might. Some folks might say rigatoni is the best pasta shape for anything, but are there specific tips for pairing pasta with sauce? We spoke with Scott Conant, award-winning Italian chef and TV personality, about mixing shapes and sauces.

Conant made a point of saying that rules around pasta change between regions, and there's no method that everyone agrees on, but he provided one helpful tip to use as a guideline. Conant explained, "The general rule is that long, thin pastas pair best with lighter, oil-based sauces, while shorter, sturdier shapes work better with hearty ragùs." This is because different pasta shapes are designed to hold onto different sauce textures. Skinny pasta shapes are better at handling thin sauces, which can evenly coat the noodle without weighing it down. On the other hand, wide and heavy noodles are great at holding thicker, chunkier sauces, which would fall off a thin strand of spaghetti.