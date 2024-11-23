If You Want Your Sauce To Stick, Go For This Pasta Shape

With hundreds of pasta shapes to choose from, narrowing this selection down to a favorite can seem impossible. Some might argue rigatoni is the best pasta shape, while others swear by bow-shaped farfelle. Pasta is easy to cook and offers endless versatility in the kitchen — there are so many amazing pasta recipes that never get boring and that are super quick to make. Still, when it comes to getting sauces to stick, radiatori pasta knocks out the competition.

Radiatori pasta's unique shape traps heavy sauces and catches finely chopped ingredients in a way that other pasta shapes simply can't. Though spaghetti or penne are perfectly fine for certain dishes, they struggle to hold and absorb thicker sauces, which tend to slide off the fine pasta strands before diners have a chance to scoop it up. If you're looking for uniquely shaped pasta to serve with your next batch of bolognese or homemade Alfredo sauce, radiatori is your new best friend.