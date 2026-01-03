The Effortless Way Gordon Ramsey Minces Garlic Without A Press

Gordon Ramsey's razor-sharp knife skills are often overshadowed by his fiery reality TV persona. It was life-changing when I first learned Gordon Ramsey's easy tip for cutting bell peppers mess-free and now, I'm regretting even spending a penny on a garlic press after seeing how clearly he demonstrates that anything a garlic press can do — which is simply press garlic — a knife and a little salt can do better, and with much more versatility.

In a video shared on Youtube, Ramsay demonstrates the way he peels his cloves by laying them flat on a cutting board. He then presses down with the flat side of a chef's knife in one swift motion, crushing the garlic instantly, and generously sprinkles coarse salt over the cloves. The salt acts as an abrasive to break down the fibers as his knife rocks back and forth, effortlessly mincing and mashing the garlic into a fine paste.

The result is a smooth, silky mixture that can be easily scooped up with the blade — ready to infuse any dish with twice the flavor than a single squeeze from a garlic press could offer. The salt lends a massive hand to the flavor of the garlic as well by drawing-out the moisture and softening the cloves. which helps form it into a spreadable paste. The salt also mellows the raw garlic's, pungent edge – making it especially useful in dishes where garlic stays uncooked.