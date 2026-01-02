The Best Homemade Fried Food Is Made Using This Unique Pot

If you decide to purchase a tempura pot, Maricel Gentile has a few tips to offer. "When buying one, look for weight and stability. Thin metal loses heat fast. You want a pot that feels solid." She also pointed out that you should choose one that will fit on your stove top, saying, "Bigger is not always better for home cooks." You might also not need the largest pot, nor one with all of the bells and whistles, if you won't be making tempura on a regular basis.

Some bells and whistles, though, are certainly nice to have. As Gentile related, "I prefer the style with a built-in drain board in the lid. After frying, [you can] rest the tempura right on the cover so it can cool slightly and the excess oil drips back into the pot. That small detail keeps the tempura lighter and less greasy, especially when you are frying in batches." A built-in thermometer that is easy to read is also nice to have, especially if you're not an experienced fry cook and are unable to judge the oil temperature without such an aid. Gentile also recommended purchasing a tempura pot with a removable basket, saying: "Built-in baskets make lifting food easy without splashing." This accessory will also help you drain the fried food in one step instead of having to fish it out piece by piece with a spider strainer.