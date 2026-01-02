The Astonishing Amount Of Maple Sap It Takes To Make A Gallon Of Pure Maple Syrup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few breakfasts are more satisfying than a stack of fluffy pancakes or waffles generously smothered with butter and real-deal maple syrup (the stuff that comes from trees). However, like many of life's sweetest things, pure maple syrup doesn't come easily or cheaply. Making real maple syrup requires collecting sap from maple trees and then evaporating it down into the concentrated, complexly sweet syrup we know and love. If you've ever been flabbergasted by syrup prices – a gallon of pure maple syrup can easily set you back between $50 and $100 — you'll probably find it a much sweeter deal when you learn how much maple sap goes into the tasty breakfast topping.

It generally takes between 20 and 100 gallons of sap to produce a gallon of pure maple syrup. The exact amount can vary dramatically based on several factors, such as sap sugar concentration, storage, and processing methods. As such, it's hard to boil this broad range down to one number, but the most standard ratio used by maple farmers is 40:1. In other words, on average, 40 gallons of maple sap go into a single gallon of pure maple syrup.