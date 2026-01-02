How David Chang Steams Salmon In Just 5 Minutes Using A Microwave
For all the busy parents out there, the struggle to put dinner on the table after a long day at the office can feel overwhelming. Between work, household responsibilities, and kids' routines, there's not enough time and energy to prepare elaborate and healthy meals, especially when preheating the oven alone takes 10 to 25 minutes. That's why shortcuts in the kitchen are very much appreciated. And one shortcut that will surely come in handy the next time you cook salmon for the family comes from celebrity chef David Chang.
Chang, who is mostly known for founding the Momofuku restaurant group — and as the guy who won $1 million for a charity on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" – knows pretty well how challenging it can be to prep a meal when you are crunched for time. While running a business, he does so many things as a media personality, so he often finds himself relying on the easiest and fastest ways to cook for his two kids. In a TikTok video, he revealed a simple technique he developed for cooking the perfect salmon in just five minutes that does not involve a stovetop or a gas oven.
"I had very little time to get dinner on the table for my kids, so I made a piece of salmon in the microwave," he says. His method involves popping the fish into a covered glass dish and cooking it in the microwave oven for five minutes after massaging it with a mixture of Momofuku barrel-aged soy sauce, savory salt, and a drizzle of agave. The result is a perfectly cooked and juicy salmon.
@davidchang
delicious way of cooking...especially when you are pressed for time. 5 min for medium well. 3.5 min for medium rare. Let your fish rest....microwave is just a futuristic steamer #chefmike #microwave
How to recreate David Chang's salmon hack at home
Recreating David Chang's five-minute salmon at home is super-easy. Start with a fresh salmon fillet and place it in a microwave-safe dish with a glass lid or a snug cover to help trap steam. You can follow his method by adding soy sauce (any brand will do), salt, and agave or honey, or you can swap in your favorites, such as miso paste, lemon juice, or garlic butter, depending on your preference. Once seasoned, microwave the salmon for five minutes just like what Chang did in the video to achieve a medium-well doneness.
However, if you want your salmon cooked medium rare for a more tender texture, cook it in the microwave for only three and a half minutes. Once the timer is up, allow the fish to rest for a minute or two before serving, to let the meat soak up the juices. If you're not a fan of the microwave, you can always use a multi-cooker to make ultra-moist salmon.
When serving the dish, you can top it over steamed rice or quinoa, or pair it with quick-cooking sides, like broccoli or green beans. For extra flavor, drizzle the salmon with sesame oil, sprinkle with scallions, or add a dash of chili flakes if you want a spicy kick. You may also flake the salmon into rice bowls, salads, or wraps for a more interesting weeknight dinner experience for the family.