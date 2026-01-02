How David Chang Steams Salmon In Just 5 Minutes Using A Microwave

For all the busy parents out there, the struggle to put dinner on the table after a long day at the office can feel overwhelming. Between work, household responsibilities, and kids' routines, there's not enough time and energy to prepare elaborate and healthy meals, especially when preheating the oven alone takes 10 to 25 minutes. That's why shortcuts in the kitchen are very much appreciated. And one shortcut that will surely come in handy the next time you cook salmon for the family comes from celebrity chef David Chang.

Chang, who is mostly known for founding the Momofuku restaurant group — and as the guy who won $1 million for a charity on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" – knows pretty well how challenging it can be to prep a meal when you are crunched for time. While running a business, he does so many things as a media personality, so he often finds himself relying on the easiest and fastest ways to cook for his two kids. In a TikTok video, he revealed a simple technique he developed for cooking the perfect salmon in just five minutes that does not involve a stovetop or a gas oven.

"I had very little time to get dinner on the table for my kids, so I made a piece of salmon in the microwave," he says. His method involves popping the fish into a covered glass dish and cooking it in the microwave oven for five minutes after massaging it with a mixture of Momofuku barrel-aged soy sauce, savory salt, and a drizzle of agave. The result is a perfectly cooked and juicy salmon.