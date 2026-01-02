This Wendy's Combo Hack Transforms Your Frosty Into Dessert Gold

A Wendy's Frosty doesn't need much improvement, but one viral trick actually earns its hype: Add a soft and gooey chocolate chip cookie. The TikTok creator HellthyJunkFood did the Frosty dessert justice when she crumbled a Wendy's chocolate chip cookie straight into it, turning it from a fast-food classic into a full-blown sundae. The cold, malty base softened the cookie just enough to make every bite taste like an ice cream sandwich — only richer, creamier, and a lot more fun to eat.

Wendy's already toyed with this idea before. The Frosty Cookie Sundae, a limited-time release from 2020, mixed cookie bites with a swirl of Ghirardelli chocolate sauce. In November 2025, management doubled down with the Wendy's Snickerdoodle Fusion Frosty, proof that texture makes the iconic Frosty better. A Wendy's Frosty may look and taste like ice cream, but it's technically not. The chain calls it a frozen dessert, a midpoint between a milkshake and soft serve that's made with milk, sugar, and cream. That not-quite-ice-cream consistency is exactly why it works so well for mix-ins. Think somewhere between a Dairy Queen Blizzard and a thick milkshake: sturdy enough to cradle cookie chunks, soft enough to scoop with a spoon.