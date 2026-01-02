The Simple Step That Makes Homemade Pecan Pie Taste Like It Came From A Bakery
One of America's most popular pies is pecan. In fact, in many states, it comes out ahead of all-American apple pie. We may not be able to agree on how to pronounce the name of the nut (it's pee-CAN where I come from, and until recently I thought that people who say puh-CAHN were just joking around), but we can (or CAHN) all agree that they make a delicious dessert.
If you're baking your own perfect pecan pie, though, there's one extra step you need to take to ensure that it tastes just like one you'd buy from a bakery. According to Bridget Vickers, pastry and baking chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, you really need to be toasting the nuts. As she told The Takeout, "Toasting pecans is a foundational technique that elevates any nut-based dessert."
"Pecans, and most nuts, contain natural oils. Gently toasting these oils draws them to the surface and releases their rich, complex, nutty aroma while adding a delightful crunch," explained Vickers. In her opinion, "This deeper flavor is what gives [a pie] that bakery vibe."
How to toast pecans
If you've ever tried and failed at toasting pecans, you know there's definitely a wrong way to go about it: any method that results in burnt, bitter nuts. Luckily, Bridget Vickers will save you from burning toasted pecans. One of the easier techniques involves baking the pecans at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 to 10 minutes. The only interaction required of you is that you stir them halfway through. According to Vickers, "The lower temperature ensures they toast evenly without burning the outside before the inside is warmed through. They're done when they are fragrant and slightly darker than before you placed them into the oven."
You can also toast nuts on the stovetop in a heavy-bottomed pan, but be sure not to turn the burner up too high — medium-low is best. You'll also need to stir them constantly to prevent them from scorching. As Vickers noted, "This method is faster but requires more attention."
Yet another way to toast pecans is to use your microwave. Toss them in a little oil, then spread them out in a single layer on a plate. Zap them in one-minute bursts, stirring between each one and cooking only until the nuts smell nice and toasty. They may be done in as little as three minutes, or it may take up to eight, but they will cook more evenly than other methods allow.
When not to toast the nuts for pecan pie
One important thing to know before you try toasting pecans is that you should only attempt it if you're sure you've bought raw nuts. These can usually be purchased in the baking ingredients aisle, next to where you'll find the chocolate chips and flaked coconut. Sometimes, however, you may find baking nuts labeled as already being toasted, while pecans purchased in the snack aisle are frequently roasted and may also be salted or flavored. Bridget Vickers cautioned against toasting these pre-cooked nuts.
"You cannot successfully toast an already-roasted pecan because the primary toasting process has already occurred, and the internal structure has changed. Attempting to re-toast them will likely result in a burnt, bitter flavor and a dry, brittle texture because most of the moisture has already been driven out," she warned us. She also noted that if they were cooked in oil, heating them may draw out this ingredient and give them a greasy taste. Snack nuts, due to the additional flavorings, may not be the best choice for pecan pies. You can, however, use pre-toasted baking nuts as long as you realize that the toasting step has already been done for you and the pecans are ready to use as-is.