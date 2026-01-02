The Simple Step That Makes Homemade Pecan Pie Taste Like It Came From A Bakery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of America's most popular pies is pecan. In fact, in many states, it comes out ahead of all-American apple pie. We may not be able to agree on how to pronounce the name of the nut (it's pee-CAN where I come from, and until recently I thought that people who say puh-CAHN were just joking around), but we can (or CAHN) all agree that they make a delicious dessert.

If you're baking your own perfect pecan pie, though, there's one extra step you need to take to ensure that it tastes just like one you'd buy from a bakery. According to Bridget Vickers, pastry and baking chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, you really need to be toasting the nuts. As she told The Takeout, "Toasting pecans is a foundational technique that elevates any nut-based dessert."

"Pecans, and most nuts, contain natural oils. Gently toasting these oils draws them to the surface and releases their rich, complex, nutty aroma while adding a delightful crunch," explained Vickers. In her opinion, "This deeper flavor is what gives [a pie] that bakery vibe."