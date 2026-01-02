Why You Might Not Want To Drink Cocktails With A Straw
Plastic straws are widely used in the food and beverage industry. For cocktail drinkers, particularly those who enjoy vintage cocktails, straws provide a convenient way to imbibe the flavorful alcoholic concoction.
However, while they do serve the purpose, straws may also encourage binge drinking. Drinking with a straw makes it easy to chug down the fluid portion of the cocktail mix, leaving the ice behind, and it also makes each sip feel smaller. This is because drinking through a straw feels smoother and less demanding compared to tilting a glass, which, by the way, also ruins the lipstick. As a result, it's easy to finish a cocktail quickly without realizing how much alcohol has been consumed, and the total intake may add up quickly.
When alcohol is consumed more rapidly, the body doesn't have as much time to process it, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, resulting in you getting drunk much faster. As such, this increase in alcohol consumption is not necessarily due to a chemical or biological reaction caused by plastic straws, and may be more about the tool's effect on drinking behavior.
Enjoying cocktails without overdoing it
It's really up to you whether you use straws the next time you prepare cocktails for a cookout. However, if you want to cut down on your alcohol consumption, we strongly suggest ditching the straw when you have your favorite drink at hand. This way, you won't be under the impression that you're only taking in a small volume of the concoction with each sip.
The National Health Service also has tips on how to regulate alcohol intake, such as setting a limit each time you go out drinking. The agency also suggests informing your friends and family that you are cutting down on alcohol, so they can support you in some ways, like making conscious changes to the menu for whenever they are hosting a party, or limiting alcoholic orders when you are eating out with them.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).