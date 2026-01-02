Chuck Out The Chicken And Welcome In Fish For This Unique Parmesan Dish

Chicken parmesan is among many Italian American recipes to become massively popular in the United States, and while some believe chicken parm tastes better at a restaurant, it is undoubtedly one dish worth learning to make yourself. However, a chicken parmesan recipe can also work surprisingly well using alternative cuts of protein besides chicken breasts. While veal is a frequent choice for the job, fish lovers will be happy to know that tilapia is also a suitable substitute for chicken, and can actually upgrade the dish if made correctly.

Although tilapia is sometimes called "garbage fish" due, in part, to its incredibly inconsistent quality, the seafood staple can be truly revolutionary if you get your hands on safely and sustainably farmed tilapia. Luca Corazzina, chef de cuisine at Olio e Più in Chicago, said that tilapia is arguably the most similar to chicken of any fish on the market. "Tilapia is mild, flat, and evenly shaped, which makes it ideal for layering in a parmigiana-style preparation," he said. Plus, considering tilapia is remarkably dense in nutrients like vitamin B12 and is often leaner than chicken breast, it's safe to say that the trade-off could be a massive upgrade if you want to enjoy a parmigiana-style dish while on a high-protein diet.