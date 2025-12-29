The Tart Mayo Alternative That Turns Ordinary Potato Salad Into A Gourmet Side Dish

When you imagine a typical potato salad, I'm guessing you're thinking of one that comes with a mayo-based dressing. (If you can't tell, I'm clearly a Midwesterner.) But remember, creamy potato salads can be dressed with other bases, like yogurt or sour cream. If you want to raise the profile of your usual potato salad a bit, there's always a much fancier option: crème fraîche.

To me, French crème fraîche is like sour cream but silkier and richer, and if you use that as a base for your potato salad dressing, you've automatically stepped up your game. Plus, since it's a fancy-sounding ingredient (the foreign language helps), if you've got guests coming over, you can casually mention that you're serving a crème fraîche potato salad. I'm sure even the concept will help win you brownie points.

Now, while it sounds pretty elegant, crème fraîche is actually something you can make at home easily, and it's totally worth it. It only takes two ingredients: heavy cream and buttermilk. All you need to do is combine the two things and let it sit out, pretty much for a day, and it'll form on its own. Of course, you can also buy it at the grocery store; I've typically found it near the boutique cheese section. But it's not a cheap ingredient (it can be over twice the price of sour cream, from my experience), so keep that in mind if you're shopping on a budget.