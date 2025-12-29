The Popular Fibrous Fruit Giada De Laurentiis Refuses To Eat

You might have heard of Giada De Laurentiis' balanced approach to cooking and her ability to make Italian cuisine accessible for most home cooks. However, you might be surprised that the celebrity chef is also a bit picky when it comes to the food she eats. In fact, she has 11 foods she avoids at all costs — all of them are processed and unhealthy. But even some food items with a healthy profile are not safe from her discriminating palate. Case in point is the popular vegetable she despises the most: bell pepper. If you think that's just about it, you'd be stunned to know that Giada's also not a big fan of coconut, particularly the fruit's flesh.

In an interview with Bravo, she got asked about the one food she absolutely cannot stand, and here's what she had to say: "I don't eat coconut. I don't like anything with coconut. Not [coconut] water. Just no coconut — at all. In anything." Many people like the tropical fruit's flesh because it adds texture and flavor to desserts, savory dishes, and refreshing drinks, whether raw, shredded, juiced, or blended into mushy concoctions. As such, De Laurentiis' aversion to the coconut flesh may come as a surprise to fans who have seen her embrace and use more unconventional ingredients in her cooking — remember her chocolate pasta recipe?