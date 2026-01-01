Why Doesn't Chick-Fil-A Have Cheesecake On Its Menu Anymore?

Nostalgia plays a huge role when it comes to food. It's the taste of your grandma's banana cream pie on your birthday, or that car ride to Chick-fil-A for a slice of cheesecake. Or maybe it was the Chick-fil-A walnut-filled brownie, lemon pie, or those cinnamon clusters. When people reminisce about the fast food giant's bygone menu items, it's these desserts that come up most often.

Chick-fil-A's cheesecake dates back to the early decades of the brand, when the original Dwarf House in Atlanta began expanding into suburban shopping mall food courts and, eventually, stand-alone restaurants. Throughout those years, the cheesecake was a menu staple, but in 2012, it was retired — along with the longtime lemon pie – as the chain rolled out a new dessert lineup featuring chocolate-chunk cookies, sundaes with Hershey's syrup, and fudge brownies without walnuts.

The memory lives on, though: Reddit threads reminisce about its flaky crust, a Change.org petition was launched to bring back the cheesecake and the brownie, and a Facebook page called for its return. Still, after all these years, would it taste the same as you remember it?