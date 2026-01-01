How Taco Bell Customers Have Flip-Flopped On The Chili Cheese Burrito
One Taco Bell menu item people previously were not living más for has had quite the redemption arc. The once-polarizing Taco Bell chili cheese burrito, which used to have a different (and vulgar) name, seemed to undertake a huge rebrand when it was reintroduced as part of Taco Bell's Y2K menu on September 9.
The Y2K menu rebooted five discontinued menu items from the early 2000s. A T-Bell press release described them as "certified legends, backed by cult followings, online rabbit holes, and fan petitions that refused to let them go." One of them, the chili cheese burrito, has been praised for its taste yet previously received much criticism over its preparation. Back in 2022, a Reddit user who seems to have been a Taco Bell employee explained that stores typically made a batch of chili in the morning, leaving customers who came later in the day with "old chili that['s] not stirred or just a inconsistent burrito." The poster even claimed that some stores just used beef, nacho cheese, and red sauce as the filling instead of actual chili. More recently, multiple commenters on the site expressed disdain for the burrito, citing its small size and large price tag. While some locations offered the item for around $2 or $3, at least one Taco Bell patron said their store charged $4.19.
However, other Taco Bell customers appreciate the nostalgia associated with the product, arguably making it smart for the company to include on the Y2K menu. "I've considered moving to an area that has them because they have been my favorite item since the '90s," said one chili cheese burrito fan on Reddit. Others have said that they aren't as good as they used to be.
A new issue with the chili cheese burrito
Folks in some corners of the internet jumped for joy over the chili cheese burrito's return, but not everyone could relate. Various Reddit commenters claimed the chili cheese burrito never left their local Taco Bell menus, while fans who hadn't had a bite of it for years got a taste of nostalgia.
Multiple people thought the burrito tasted great, while others felt disappointed by the portion size. Its smallness was such a big deal that one Reddit user said they got a refund for their order, adding, "3 dollars for THAT? Pathetic." A customer who drove an hour to get their hands on one implied that it had much less filling than the '00s version. With people up in arms about the size, it's safe to assume this wasn't the kind of memory Taco Bell wanted to bring back.
Several Taco Bell fans on Reddit have shared ideas for modifying the burrito to make it bigger and tastier. Some suggested asking for extra chili and extra cheese (the only two ingredients it comes with). Others proposed adding beans, potatoes, sour cream, and onions to make each flavor pop. Yet these changes come with a price — literally. While some cost more than others, they all add up, potentially making the overall expense too high for many Taco Bell customers. Nevertheless, the way that some customers have gushed over this offering attests to the strength that nostalgia can have in the food industry. And for fans of this classic, having it back means they no longer need to use the Chili Cheese Burrito Locator to find it (at least for the time being).