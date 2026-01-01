How Taco Bell Customers Have Flip-Flopped On The Chili Cheese Burrito

One Taco Bell menu item people previously were not living más for has had quite the redemption arc. The once-polarizing Taco Bell chili cheese burrito, which used to have a different (and vulgar) name, seemed to undertake a huge rebrand when it was reintroduced as part of Taco Bell's Y2K menu on September 9.

The Y2K menu rebooted five discontinued menu items from the early 2000s. A T-Bell press release described them as "certified legends, backed by cult followings, online rabbit holes, and fan petitions that refused to let them go." One of them, the chili cheese burrito, has been praised for its taste yet previously received much criticism over its preparation. Back in 2022, a Reddit user who seems to have been a Taco Bell employee explained that stores typically made a batch of chili in the morning, leaving customers who came later in the day with "old chili that['s] not stirred or just a inconsistent burrito." The poster even claimed that some stores just used beef, nacho cheese, and red sauce as the filling instead of actual chili. More recently, multiple commenters on the site expressed disdain for the burrito, citing its small size and large price tag. While some locations offered the item for around $2 or $3, at least one Taco Bell patron said their store charged $4.19.

However, other Taco Bell customers appreciate the nostalgia associated with the product, arguably making it smart for the company to include on the Y2K menu. "I've considered moving to an area that has them because they have been my favorite item since the '90s," said one chili cheese burrito fan on Reddit. Others have said that they aren't as good as they used to be.