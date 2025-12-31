The Crockpot Mistake That Can Ruin Your Food And Put You In Danger

With so many easy recipes to make in a slow cooker for the fall season, it shouldn't be a surprise if you find yourself using your Crockpot more frequently than before. The electric appliance is one of the most convenient ways to cook delicious meals without having to check on their progress every so often. However, when you're hosting a gathering or meal-prepping for the week, it might be tempting to fill the slow cooker to the brim, thinking it will cook the food faster and yield a bigger serving. But according to experts, that's actually one of the biggest mistakes that can make your food unsafe to eat. Overfilling apparently prevents proper and even heating, leaving some parts of your food undercooked or overcooked.

"When a slow cooker is too full, it may not heat the food evenly. This can also increase the risk of foodborne illness, because the food might not reach a safe temperature throughout," Florida Education Institute chef creative director and recipe developer Isamar Leal explains via the Martha Stewart website. Another expert, chef and founder of Los Angeles–based Gracefully Fed, Traci Weintraub, warns via the same website that overfilling may also create a mess in the kitchen. "Overfilling your slow cooker could lead to food spilling over as it starts to warm, which would create a mess," she says.