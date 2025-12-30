The Types Of Food Dick Van Dyke Avoids Eating

The first question anybody asks a newly minted centenarian is obvious: "What's your secret to living a long life?" Of course, we all know it's not that easy — genetics play a major role in determining our lifespan, and if eating a Mediterranean diet is all it takes to help us live long lives, we'd all reach 100. But with someone like Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, it's a question worth asking. After all, the man managed to live a century despite smoking heavily for several decades, so he has to be doing something right. While Van Dyke says he follows some common-sense dietary guidelines, he still enjoys some of his favorite indulgences.

Van Dyke says he avoids foods that are overly processed, and is careful not to eat too much sugar. He tries to avoid red meat in particular, preferring to get his protein from fish or from vegetarian options. Despite all that, there's one simple sweet that Van Dyke loves: ice cream. He eats a bowl of vanilla ice cream (preferably Häagen-Dazs, which is also one of our favorites) topped with chocolate syrup every night before bed. So hey, why not ask your nutritionist if it's right for you? We're sure that conversation will go great.