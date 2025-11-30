While exercise and a healthy diet are keys to good health, Dick Van Dyke might actually be onto something with his ice cream habit. This treat isn't exactly a health food, but there is some scientific evidence that ice cream makes everything better. For one thing, ice cream has numerous nutrients that your body relies on to function effectively. The calcium and protein in the dessert help your bones and teeth stay strong, and its probiotics can boost gut health. Many ice creams also contain vitamins A, B12, and D, which can promote good health long-term. Although ice cream before bed isn't recommended because of its sugar levels, it's hard to deny that it seems to be working fine for Van Dyke.

Beyond nutritional health, ice cream can offer an emotional benefit as well. Eating very creamy ice cream, such as classic slow-churned vanilla, can trigger the release of dopamine and serotonin. These are two hormones that make you feel happier, which can help pick you up during times when you're feeling particularly down. If you're a big ice cream enjoyer on your roughest days, you're certainly not alone. On average, each American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream per year, with vanilla being one of the most popular flavors. Be careful not to overdo it, as ice cream can be very high in fat. Just make sure you select the best creamy vanilla ice cream available, consume it in moderation, and who knows? You might live just as long as Van Dyke someday.