The Starbucks Milk Swap That Baristas Hate

It doesn't take much first-hand experience to know that workers at establishments with extensive customization options have their fair share of favorite and least favorite customer requests to fulfill. While this has led some to question if they should customize their order at fast food chains in the first place, likely the better option is to try to avoid customizations that employees are known to hate. This is unfortunate news for fans of Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream — a popular dairy replacement for milk in many drinks at the coffee chain that many baristas absolutely despise utilizing in this way.

We discussed why the special cream is so problematic for baristas at Starbucks with Bella Rickles, an NYU student and Starbucks barista who worked with Switch4Good to convince Starbucks to drop its non-dairy milk upcharge. Rickles explained that, while some may enjoy the taste of the vanilla sweet cream, it is a disaster as a replacement for milk in many Starbucks products. "Vanilla sweet cream is not a milk — it's a dessert base," Rickles reminded, "Swapping it into drinks throws off ratios, makes the drink overly heavy, requires extra measuring, and sometimes needs to be prepped on the spot."