Jim Beam Stops Bourbon Production At This Kentucky Distillery Amid Fall In Demand

After experiencing over two decades of surging demand, bourbon distilleries are now facing a decline in sales. That hard truth has forced the popular bourbon distributor Jim Beam to take drastic measures to ensure the company remains profitable. Beginning in 2026, the Kentucky bourbon maker will temporarily cease production of its signature spirit at its Clermont, KY, distillery, according to a statement shared by Jim Beam (via The Associated Press).

Jim Beam's distillery in Boston, KY, will continue producing the liquor as normal, and the Clermont facility will carry on bottling bourbon ready to be freed from charred oak barrels. Tourist attractions such as the visitors center and The Kitchen Table Restaurant will also remain operational, but making new batches of bourbon will be put on hold for at least one year. While the distillery is closed, Jim Beam plans to invest in making improvements to the site.

The big difference between whiskey and bourbon is that the latter can only be produced in the United States, and folks abroad have taken a liking to Kentucky's finest over recent decades. However, American liquor distributors experienced a 9% decline in exports in the second quarter of 2025, according to The Associated Press. Given that Jim Beam's signature bourbon takes four years to mature before it can be sold, the company must do its best to predict what demand will be like in the future, and right now that future is obscure.