Giada De Laurentiis' Upgraded Breadcrumbs Add Umami To Everything

Since Giada De Laurentiis made her Food Network debut with her hit show "Everyday Italian," fans have seen her create some amazing dishes, which she often garnishes right before serving them. From real Parmesan cheese on pasta and fresh herbs on soups to nuts and amaretti cookies on pumpkin ravioli, she knows that a touch of one final ingredient can perfect a dish. There is one particular condiment she loves so much that she refers to it as "fairy dust." De Laurentiis featured her garlicky breadcrumbs on her Instagram page, mentioning that she makes a batch about once a week because she sprinkles them on just about everything she makes.

The Italian chef, author, and TV personality says the breadcrumbs give everything they touch a "perfectly salty, umami kick." To make them, De Laurentiis infuses some olive oil in a pan with several whole garlic cloves. After removing the garlic, she adds red pepper flakes and anchovy filets, which largely dissolve in the hot oil. Next, she adds panko bread crumbs and stirs them until they are golden brown and toasted. Off the heat, she incorporates lemon zest and salt. In the Instagram video, De Laurentiis adds some of the finished breadcrumbs to a Radicchio Caesar salad she's made.