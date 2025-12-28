Who's buried in Grant's Tomb? Technically speaking, no one — the tomb is above ground, so the proper question would be "who's interred in Grant's Tomb?" That answer is a little more straightforward: 18th president Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, Julia. Although his face graces the $50 bill, Grant is seen as something of a mid-tier president, praised for his stance on African-American civil rights while criticized for allowing rampant corruption in his administration. Even his defenders allow that he was a better general than a president, although seeing as he helped the Union win the Civil War, that's not really an insult. Grant's time in the army shaped him as a person, up to and including his diet. In fact, his favorite breakfast food was little more than cucumber.

Grant was a man of simple tastes. He had little patience for anything too fancy. If he had his way, he would have served turkey for every single White House dinner prepared by an army cook. Accordingly, his breakfast of choice was no-frills. He ate cucumber that had been soaked in a concoction of vinegar, milk, and sugar plus salt and pepper for seasoning. It was somewhere between a pickle and a salad and would probably hit the spot as a light lunch. But for breakfast? Far be it from us to question Grant's judgment — we didn't lead the Union to victory at Vicksburg — but it's an odd choice.