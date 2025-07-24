Gerald Ford's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Was A Rich Southern Classic

Although he was only the president for two and a half years, Gerald Ford has his fair share of interesting trivia. Due to replacing Richard Nixon's original vice president, Spiro Agnew, before replacing Nixon himself after the Watergate scandal, Ford became the first Commander in Chief nobody voted for on a presidential ticket. His subsequent pardon of Nixon was a hugely controversial move which helped lead to the political environment we live in today. On a slightly more upbeat note, "Saturday Night Live" made fun of him for falling down a lot (even though he didn't actually fall down very often). But what made him tick? What did he really enjoy? Well, butter pecan ice cream, for one — it was Ford's favorite flavor.

Butter pecan is a well-loved ice cream flavor in the South, but it was also the preferred choice of lifelong Michigander Gerald Ford (who may or may not have pronounced the word "pecan" correctly). Whenever he returned to his home city of Grand Rapids, his aides would always be sure his freezer was stocked with pints of butter pecan. And lest you think he was greedy, Ford reportedly shared his favorite frozen treat with his Secret Service agents. Ford had an unusually close bond with his agents, as you might expect from somebody who survived two assassination attempts in a single month.